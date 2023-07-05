Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USD(P) Kahl Departs Pentagon [Image 2 of 3]

    USD(P) Kahl Departs Pentagon

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin H. Kahl receives a traditional clap-out ceremony on his final workday at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 14, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 15:55
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
