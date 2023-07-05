U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion, walks and talks with a local as a training exercise during Operation Viking 2023 at Muscatatuck training facility, Indiana, July 15, 2023. Operation Viking is an intense joint task force exercise designed to prepare soldiers with realistic training, simulating deployment of civil affairs units in direct support of a contingency operation in Africa. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Jason Palacios)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 15:43 Photo ID: 7917384 VIRIN: 230715-A-GU297-1185 Resolution: 6720x4118 Size: 20 MB Location: MUSCATATUCK TRAINING FACILITY, IN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Viking Lane Exercises [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.