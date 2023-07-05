Operation Viking Lane Exercises

U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion, take cover while a UH-60 Blackhawk takeoff during Operation Viking 2023 at Muscatatuck training facility, July 15, 2023. Operation Viking is an intense joint task force exercise designed to prepare soldiers with realistic training, simulating deployment of civil affairs units in direct support of a contingency operation in Africa. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Jason Palacios)

