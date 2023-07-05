Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Viking Lane Exercises [Image 3 of 9]

    Operation Viking Lane Exercises

    MUSCATATUCK TRAINING FACILITY, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jason Palacios 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion, prepare to leave landing zone after loading up a wounded soldier in a MEDIVAC exercise during Operation Viking 2023 at Muscatatuck training facility, Indiana, July 15, 2023. Operation Viking is an intense joint task force exercise designed to prepare soldiers with realistic training, simulating deployment of civil affairs units in direct support of a contingency operation in Africa. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Jason Palacios)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 15:43
    Photo ID: 7917378
    VIRIN: 230715-A-GU297-1093
    Resolution: 6720x3997
    Size: 18.91 MB
    Location: MUSCATATUCK TRAINING FACILITY, IN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Viking Lane Exercises [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Viking Lane Exercises
    Operation Viking Lane Exercises
    Operation Viking Lane Exercises
    Operation Viking Lane Exercises
    Operation Viking Lane Exercises
    Operation Viking Lane Exercises
    Operation Viking Lane Exercises
    Operation Viking Lane Exercises
    Operation Viking Lane Exercises

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #medivac #airassualt #slingload #412thcivilaffairs #982ndcombatcamera #armyreserves #civilaffairs #o

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT