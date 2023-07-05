Space Launch Delta 30 Change of Command

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, Space Systems Command commander, passes the Space Launch Delta 30 flag to U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker during the SLD 30 change of command ceremony on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 13, 2023. U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long relinquished command to Shoemaker. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023