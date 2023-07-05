Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Change of Command [Image 5 of 7]

    Space Launch Delta 30 Change of Command

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long passes the Space Launch Delta 30 flag to U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, Space Systems Command commander, during the Space Launch Delta 30 change of command ceremony on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 13, 2023. Long relinquished command to U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 14:24
    Photo ID: 7917046
    VIRIN: 230713-F-HB409-1005
    Resolution: 4488x3206
    Size: 10.26 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Launch Delta 30 Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Space Launch Delta 30 Change of Command
    Space Launch Delta 30 Change of Command
    Space Launch Delta 30 Change of Command
    Space Launch Delta 30 Change of Command
    Space Launch Delta 30 Change of Command
    Space Launch Delta 30 Change of Command
    Space Launch Delta 30 Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    SLD 30
    Space Launch Delta 30

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT