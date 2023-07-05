U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Evan Carrasco, 334th Training Squadron, airfield management instructor, gives a VR demonstration on airfield management while Staff Sgt. Britney Diamond, 334th TRS air traffic control instructor, gives a brief to Pace High School Navy Junior ROTC cadets at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 11, 2023. The cadets learned about educational opportunities found in the military and on the Gulf Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 11:18 Photo ID: 7916415 VIRIN: 230711-F-TI822-1383 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 16.74 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pace High School NJROTC [Image 8 of 8], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.