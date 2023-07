Pace High School NJROTC

Katie Wofford, U.S. Air Force Academy cadet master sergeant, is taken down by Victor, 81st Security Forces Squadron military working dog, during a demonstration for Pace High School Navy Junior ROTC cadets at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 11, 2023. The Pace High School cadets learned about educational opportunities found in the military and on the Gulf Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

