Pace High School NJROTC

Domper, Naval Construction Battalion Center military working dog, goes through a tunnel during a demonstration to Pace High School Navy Junior ROTC cadets at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 11, 2023. The cadets learned about educational opportunities found in the military and on the Gulf Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

