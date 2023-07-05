Leaders meet for annual KMC Mayors Forum

Ralf Hechler, Ramstein-Miesenbach mayor, gives closing remarks at a mayor's forum held in Ramstein, Germany, July 7, 2023. Host nation and U.S. military leaders participated in the annual meeting where they discussed future plans, current issues and the importance of their partnership during the annual mayor’s forum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)
