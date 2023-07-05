Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders meet for annual KMC Mayors Forum

    Leaders meet for annual KMC Mayors Forum

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, speaks with local government officials at a mayor's forum in Ramstein, Germany, July 7, 2023. The annual meeting brings together host nation and military leaders from across the Kaiserslautern Military Community to discuss current issues facing the community and provides a space to build strong partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 07:12
    Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaders meet for annual KMC Mayors Forum [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Global Gateway
    mayors forum

