Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th CSSB Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    18th CSSB Change of Command Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nicholas Gauvin, Commander of 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, salutes during a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 9, 2023. Lt. Col. John Abella relinquished command of 18th CSSB to Lt. Col. Nicholas Gauvin. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 04:48
    Photo ID: 7915813
    VIRIN: 230609-A-XB890-1070
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th CSSB Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th CSSB Change of Command Ceremony
    18th CSSB Change of Command Ceremony
    18th CSSB Change of Command Ceremony
    18th CSSB Change of Command Ceremony
    18th CSSB Change of Command Ceremony
    18th CSSB Change of Command Ceremony
    18th CSSB Change of Command Ceremony
    18th CSSB Change of Command Ceremony
    18th CSSB Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warhammers
    WeForgeAhead
    18CSSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT