18th CSSB Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Angel Estrada, Commander of 16th Sustainment Brigade, speaks to the formation and guests during the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 9, 2023. Lt. Col. John Abella relinquished command of 18th CSSB to Lt. Col. Nicholas Gauvin. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

