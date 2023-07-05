U.S. Soldiers assigned to 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion pass the guidon during a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 9, 2023. Lt. Col. John Abella relinquished command of 18th CSSB to Lt. Col. Nicholas Gauvin. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 04:47 Photo ID: 7915806 VIRIN: 230609-A-XB890-1036 Resolution: 7849x5233 Size: 4.47 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th CSSB Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.