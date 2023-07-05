Sailors practice CPR techniques aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114).

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 15, 2023) Fire Controlman (AEGIS) Chief David Necaise, from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, left, and Intelligence Specialist Chief Henry Wendelin, from Julian, California, right, practice CPR techniques on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, July 15. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

