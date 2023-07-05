Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors practice CPR techniques aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). [Image 2 of 8]

    Sailors practice CPR techniques aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114).

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (July 15, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Tyler Samuelssmith, from Charlotte, North Carolina, demonstrates proper CPR techniques during training on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, July 15. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

