PHILIPPINE SEA (July 15, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Tyler Samuelssmith, from Charlotte, North Carolina, right, teaches Damage Controlman 2nd Class Kouassi Date, from Dallas, left, the proper chest compression technique during CPR training on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, July 15. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 03:38 Photo ID: 7915746 VIRIN: 230715-N-NF288-9134 Resolution: 6567x4378 Size: 511.52 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors practice CPR techniques aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.