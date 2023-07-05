180FW Airmen Train in Okinawa

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lee Hunter, a medical technician assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, sutures a laceration on a patient at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan, JUly 17, 2023. Approximately 30 members of the 180FW Medical Group are working at the hospital as part of Comprehensive Medical Readiness Program (CMRP) training requirements and to assist with patient care throughout various sections of the hospital. The 180FW MDG Airmen will be conducting daily training, in realistic environments and circumstances to ensure they maintain the highest level of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker).

