U.S. Army South senior leaders conduct a battlefield circulation and observe U.S. Marines, Guyana Defense Force, Belize Defense Force and Brazilian Army service members conducting jungle training during Tradewinds 2023 at Col. Robert Mitchell Jungle and Amphibious Training School in Guyana, July 16, 2023. Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

