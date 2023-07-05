Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAKOURIA, GUYANA

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army South senior leaders conduct a battlefield circulation and observe U.S. Marines, Guyana Defense Force, Belize Defense Force and Brazilian Army service members conducting jungle training during Tradewinds 2023 at Col. Robert Mitchell Jungle and Amphibious Training School in Guyana, July 16, 2023. Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    Tradewinds
    Tradewinds 2023
    TW23
    U.S. Embassy in Georgetown

