U.S. Army South Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Graves, conducts a battlefield circulation during Tradewinds 2023 at Camp Seweyo, Guyana, July 16, 2023. Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

