U.S. Coast Guard participates in inaugural South Asia Regional Disaster Response Exercise Exchange

Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, discusses maritime disaster response with a member of the Sri Lankan delegation at the Guam Army National Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada, Guam, on July 14, 2023. The South Asia Regional Disaster Response Exercise Exchange (DREE) 2023, a landmark event sponsored by U.S. Army Pacific and hosted by the Guam National Guard, is a collaborative exercise, gathering South Asian and international allies to strengthen disaster response capabilities and foster resilient humanitarian partnerships. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

