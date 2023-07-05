U.S. Army South Commanding General, Maj. Gen. William Thigpen, and Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Graves, conduct a battlefield circulation during Tradewinds 2023 at Col. Robert Mitchell Jungle and Amphibious Training School in Guyana, July 16, 2023. Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2023 23:40 Photo ID: 7915414 VIRIN: 230716-A-JF826-1190 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.31 MB Location: MAKOURIA, GY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army South senior leaders conduct battlefield circulation during Tradewinds 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.