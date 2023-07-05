Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard participates in inaugural South Asia Regional Disaster Response Exercise Exchange [Image 9 of 14]

    U.S. Coast Guard participates in inaugural South Asia Regional Disaster Response Exercise Exchange

    GUAM

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, reflects on Typhoon Mawar and participates in panels on disaster response and recovery with members of military and civilian agencies from 14 countries at the Guam Army National Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada, Guam, on July 14, 2023. The South Asia Regional Disaster Response Exercise Exchange (DREE) 2023, a landmark event sponsored by U.S. Army Pacific and hosted by the Guam National Guard, is a collaborative exercise, gathering South Asian and international allies to strengthen disaster response capabilities and foster resilient humanitarian partnerships. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard participates in inaugural South Asia Regional Disaster Response Exercise Exchange [Image 14 of 14], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Disaster Response
    Coast Guard
    DREE
    Mawar

