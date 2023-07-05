Royal Bermuda Regiment troops receive Tactical Combat Casualty Care training from a U.S. Sailor and several Marines during Tradewinds 2023 at Camp Seweyo, Guyana, July 16, 2023. Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2023 23:40 Photo ID: 7915412 VIRIN: 230716-A-JF826-1273 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.66 MB Location: CAMP SEWEYO, GY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multinational exercise Tradewinds 2023 underway in Guyana [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.