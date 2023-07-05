K-16 Summerfest 2023

USAG Yongsan holds its annual K-16 Summerfest in Seongnam, South Korea, June 15, 2023. The festival kicks off the summer months with an assortment of different activities for the community on base to enjoy. Some of the activities include a chance to wear tradtional Korean hanboks, a bounce house, an art and crafts table, cornhole, facepainting, and performances from local K-Pop artists. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

