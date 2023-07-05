Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K-16 Summerfest 2023 [Image 9 of 26]

    K-16 Summerfest 2023

    SEONGNAM, SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Mya Zavala 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    USAG Yongsan holds its annual K-16 Summerfest in Seongnam, South Korea, June 15, 2023. The festival kicks off the summer months with an assortment of different activities for the community on base to enjoy. Some of the activities include a chance to wear tradtional Korean hanboks, a bounce house, an art and crafts table, cornhole, facepainting, and performances from local K-Pop artists. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 22:30
    Photo ID: 7915373
    VIRIN: 230615-A-MH955-1050
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.6 MB
    Location: SEONGNAM, KR
    This work, K-16 Summerfest 2023 [Image 26 of 26], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    K-16 Air Base
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P
    K-16 Summer Festival
    K-16 Summerfest

