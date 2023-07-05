Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tradewinds 23: Opening ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Tradewinds 23: Opening ceremony

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Teutsch 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    Guyana Defense Force color guard stand in formation during the opening ceremony for Tradewinds 2023 at Camp Ayanganna in Georgetown, Guyana, July 15, 2023. Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants training capacity and to mitigate, plan for and respond to crisis and security threats (U.S. Marine corps photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Teutsch)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 21:11
    VIRIN: 230714-M-QR315-1001
    Location: GEORGETOWN, GY 
    U.S. Southern Command
    Marine Forces South
    MFS
    TW23
    Tradewinds 23
    U.S. Embassy in Georgetown

