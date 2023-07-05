Tradewinds 23: Opening ceremony

Guyana Defense Force color guard stand in formation during the opening ceremony for Tradewinds 2023 at Camp Ayanganna in Georgetown, Guyana, July 15, 2023. Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants training capacity and to mitigate, plan for and respond to crisis and security threats (U.S. Marine corps photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Teutsch)

