    Explore Your Destiny: JBLM closes out first airshow in 7 years [Image 10 of 10]

    Explore Your Destiny: JBLM closes out first airshow in 7 years

    WA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Spectators gather on the flightline at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo at JBLM, Washington, July 16, 2023. The mission of the JAWE is to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. The JAWE featured aerial demonstrations from the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, the C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team, Tora! Tora! Tora! and many more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)

    This work, Explore Your Destiny: JBLM closes out first airshow in 7 years [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

