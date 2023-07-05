Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explore Your Destiny: JBLM closes out first airshow in 7 years [Image 6 of 10]

    Explore Your Destiny: JBLM closes out first airshow in 7 years

    WA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A spectator sits in the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing during the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo at JBLM, Washington, July 16, 2023. The mission of the JAWE is to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 20:15
    Photo ID: 7915266
    VIRIN: 230716-F-AO460-1032
    Resolution: 6730x4807
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explore Your Destiny: JBLM closes out first airshow in 7 years [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air show
    62d Airlift Wing
    JAWE
    ExploreYourDestiny
    JBLMJAWE

