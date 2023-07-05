U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d Airlift Wing commander, inducts new recruits into the U.S. Air Force delayed entry program during the opening ceremony of the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo at JBLM, Washington, July 16, 2023. The mission of the JAWE is to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Thacker)

Date Taken: 07.16.2023
This work, Explore Your Destiny: JBLM closes out first airshow in 7 years [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Zoe Thacker