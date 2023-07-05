Osan’s newest TSgts Announced

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, gives a speech during the Technical Sgt.release party at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 13, 2023. This year, more than 50 Osan Airmen and Guardians were selected for promotion to Technical Sgt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

