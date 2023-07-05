Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan’s newest TSgts Announced [Image 2 of 2]

    Osan’s newest TSgts Announced

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, gives a speech during the Technical Sgt.release party at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 13, 2023. This year, more than 50 Osan Airmen and Guardians were selected for promotion to Technical Sgt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 19:52
    Photo ID: 7915241
    VIRIN: 230713-F-IC495-1151
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 15.21 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan’s newest TSgts Announced [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan’s newest TSgts Announced
    Osan’s newest TSgts Announced

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #osanairbase #51stFW #promotion #TSgt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT