Osan’s newest TSgts Announced

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. selectees pose for a photo at the Technical Sgt. release party at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 13, 2023. Air Force officials selected 5,354 Air Force Staff Sergeants for promotion to Technical Sgt. out of 36,913 eligible for a selection rate of 14.5 percent in the 23E6 promotion cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

