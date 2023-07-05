U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Andrews, heavy earthwork craftsman assigned to the 820th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, operates a cold planer to mill concrete at the Pacific Regional Training Center – Andersen, Guam, June 22, 2023. Airmen from the 820 REDHORSE deployed to the Pacific to repair three airfields which enables future Agile Combat Employment operations in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2023 19:31 Photo ID: 7915205 VIRIN: 230622-F-DN254-1105 Resolution: 5595x3723 Size: 1.7 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 820th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers expand Andersen’s capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.