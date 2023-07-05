U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Andrews, heavy earthwork craftsman assigned to the 820th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, operates a cold planer to mill concrete at the Pacific Regional Training Center – Andersen, Guam, June 22, 2023. Airmen from the 820 REDHORSE will be repairing two airfields at the PRTC-A along with one in Tinian. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2023 19:31
|Photo ID:
|7915204
|VIRIN:
|230622-F-DN254-1077
|Resolution:
|5441x3620
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 820th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers expand Andersen’s capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT