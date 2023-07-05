820th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers expand Andersen’s capabilities

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Andrews, heavy earthwork craftsman assigned to the 820th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, operates a cold planer to mill concrete at the Pacific Regional Training Center – Andersen, Guam, June 22, 2023. Airmen from the 820 REDHORSE will be repairing two airfields at the PRTC-A along with one in Tinian. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU