    820th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers expand Andersen’s capabilities [Image 2 of 4]

    820th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers expand Andersen’s capabilities

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Andrews, heavy earthwork craftsman assigned to the 820th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, operates a cold planer to mill concrete at the Pacific Regional Training Center – Andersen, Guam, June 22, 2023. Airmen from the 820 REDHORSE deployed to the Pacific to design, repair and construct three airfields in the Mariana Islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 19:31
    Photo ID: 7915203
    VIRIN: 230622-F-DN254-1004
    Resolution: 5404x3596
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    This work, 820th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers expand Andersen’s capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    820th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers expand Andersen’s capabilities
    RED HORSE
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36 Wing
    RHS

