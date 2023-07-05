Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Betty Ford's Annual Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 12 of 13]

    2023 Betty Ford's Annual Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony

    GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Capt. Cammy Alberts 

    Michigan National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Lawrence E. Schloegl, the Assistant Adjutant General for the Michigan Army National Guard, salutes the presidential wreath, on behalf of President Joseph R. Biden Jr., during the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the tomb of President Gerald R. Ford, July 14, 2023.
    The ceremony is a combination of two special traditions. The first part is a long tradition of the United States Presidency. The Presidential Tradition is conducted on the birthday of each deceased president. The incumbent president sends a tribute wreath to be presented by a military officer at the deceased president's tomb. The second tradition is a personal one established by Mrs. Betty Ford, the wife of late president Gerald Ford. Her instructions were that persons who were special to President Ford be included, along with the military, the Boy Scouts of America, and organizations who were an important part of the president's life. (Michigan Air National Guard photo by Capt. Cammy Alberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 19:06
    Photo ID: 7915144
    VIRIN: 230714-F-UJ487-8488
    Resolution: 5164x3676
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Betty Ford's Annual Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Capt. Cammy Alberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 Betty Ford's Annual Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony
    2023 Betty Ford's Annual Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony
    2023 Betty Ford's Annual Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony
    2023 Betty Ford's Annual Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony
    2023 Betty Ford's Annual Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony
    2023 Betty Ford's Annual Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony
    2023 Betty Ford's Annual Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony
    2023 Betty Ford's Annual Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony
    2023 Betty Ford's Annual Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony
    2023 Betty Ford's Annual Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony
    2023 Betty Ford's Annual Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony
    2023 Betty Ford's Annual Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony
    2023 Betty Ford's Annual Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ford Memorial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT