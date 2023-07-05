2023 Betty Ford's Annual Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony

Family members of President Gerald R. Ford pose for a group photo after the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the tomb of President Gerald R. Ford, July 14, 2023.

The ceremony is a combination of two special traditions. The first part is a long tradition of the United States Presidency. The Presidential Tradition is conducted on the birthday of each deceased president. The incumbent president sends a tribute wreath to be presented by a military officer at the deceased president's tomb. The second tradition is a personal one established by Mrs. Betty Ford, the wife of late president Gerald Ford. Her instructions were that persons who were special to President Ford be included, along with the military, the Boy Scouts of America, and organizations who were an important part of the president's life. (Michigan Air National Guard photo by Capt. Cammy Alberts)

