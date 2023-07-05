Opening Ceremony Kicks off U.S. ArmySouth led Multinational Exercise TRADEWINDS23

The TRADEWINDS23 Exercise held its opening ceremony at Camp Ayanganna, Guyana. is a multi-domain, Army South-planned, exercise with training in ground, air, sea, and cyber operations. Exercising in these domains will enhance participating nations’ ability to improve security and response while increasing cooperative ties through building skills in interdiction, security, and interagency cooperation.

