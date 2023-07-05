A U.S. Airman with the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, poses with the Royal Australian Air Force rations team during Mobility Guardian 23 at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, July 12, 2023. 3,000 personnel directly supported the large-scale mobility exercise, which provided the maneuver of more than 15,000 U.S. and international forces associated with other exercises across the Indo-Pacific held in the same timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Clements)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2023 16:23 Photo ID: 7915065 VIRIN: 230712-F-VH373-1130 Resolution: 6048x3402 Size: 5.64 MB Location: RAAFB DARWIN, AU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Airman integrates with RAAF rations team [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.