U.S. Airman integrates with RAAF rations team

U.S. Airman 1st Class Ashlynn Sanford with the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, right, integrates with the Royal Australian Air Force rations team to feed more than 500 people at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, during Mobility Guardian 23, July 12, 2023. 3,000 personnel directly supported the large-scale mobility exercise, which provided the maneuver of more than 15,000 U.S. and international forces associated with other exercises across the Indo-Pacific held in the same timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Clements)

Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2023 Location: RAAFB DARWIN, AU