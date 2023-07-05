Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airman integrates with RAAF rations team [Image 8 of 9]

    U.S. Airman integrates with RAAF rations team

    RAAFB DARWIN, AUSTRALIA

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Ashlynn Sanford with the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, right, integrates with the Royal Australian Air Force rations team to feed more than 500 people at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, during Mobility Guardian 23, July 12, 2023. 3,000 personnel directly supported the large-scale mobility exercise, which provided the maneuver of more than 15,000 U.S. and international forces associated with other exercises across the Indo-Pacific held in the same timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Clements)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 16:23
    Location: RAAFB DARWIN, AU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airman integrates with RAAF rations team [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23
    MG 23

