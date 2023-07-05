U.S. Airman integrates with RAAF rations team

U.S. Airman 1st Class Ashlynn Sanford with the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, poses for a photo at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, during Mobility Guardian 23, July 12, 2023. 3,000 personnel directly supported the large-scale mobility exercise, which provided the maneuver of more than 15,000 U.S. and international forces associated with other exercises across the Indo-Pacific held in the same timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Clements)

