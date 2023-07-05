USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea, July 14, 2023

230714-N-ED646-1006- ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 14, 2023) The fleet replenishment oiler USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) sends a fuel hose to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a replenishment-at-sea. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

