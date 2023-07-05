230713-N-ED646-1046- ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 13, 2023) Lt. j.g. Sera Buck, center, and Ensign Lisa Stamp stand watch in the pilot house aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a scheduled deployment. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2023 15:45
|Photo ID:
|7915045
|VIRIN:
|230713-N-ED646-1046
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|999.4 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Stands Watch [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT