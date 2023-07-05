Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLM Airshow, Warrior Expo: Day 1 [Image 6 of 12]

    JBLM Airshow, Warrior Expo: Day 1

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Special Tactics Airmen with the 22nd Special Tactics Squadron execute a military free fall jump from a C-17 Globemaster III during the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo at JBLM, July 15, 2023. The mission of the JAWE is to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” are one of the JAWE’s premier acts and will be joined by aerial demonstrations from the C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team, Tora! Tora! Tora! and many more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 14:48
    Photo ID: 7915020
    VIRIN: 230715-F-CR035-1302
    Resolution: 2712x1702
    Size: 296.39 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM Airshow, Warrior Expo: Day 1 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Rachel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBLM Airshow, Warrior Expo: Day 1
    JBLM Airshow, Warrior Expo: Day 1
    JBLM Airshow, Warrior Expo: Day 1
    JBLM Airshow, Warrior Expo: Day 1
    JBLM Airshow, Warrior Expo: Day 1
    JBLM Airshow, Warrior Expo: Day 1
    JBLM Airshow, Warrior Expo: Day 1
    JBLM Airshow, Warrior Expo: Day 1
    JBLM Airshow, Warrior Expo: Day 1
    JBLM Airshow, Warrior Expo: Day 1
    JBLM Airshow, Warrior Expo: Day 1
    JBLM Airshow, Warrior Expo: Day 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    JBLM
    62d Airlift Wing
    Team McChord
    JAWE
    2023 JAWE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT