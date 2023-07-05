U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Timothey Hodgin, right, 62d Airlift Wing command chief, receives the U.S. flag from a Special Tactics Airman with the 22nd Special Tactics Squadron during the opening ceremony of the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo at JBLM, July 15, 2023. The mission of the JAWE is to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2023 14:48 Photo ID: 7915018 VIRIN: 230715-F-CR035-1097 Resolution: 2205x1542 Size: 759.08 KB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLM Airshow, Warrior Expo: Day 1 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Rachel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.