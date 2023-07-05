JBLM Airshow, Warrior Expo: Day 1

A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airman with the 5th Air Support Operations Squadron controls two U.S. Army AH-64E Apache’s over the McChord Field flightline during the opening ceremony of the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo at JBLM, July 15, 2023. The mission of the JAWE is to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

