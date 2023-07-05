Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Peruvian Aviators Tour a KC-135 Stratotanker [Image 6 of 7]

    Peruvian Aviators Tour a KC-135 Stratotanker

    LIMA, PERU

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Reserve members from the 336th Air Refueling Squadron from March Air Reserve Base, California, give a tour of a KC-135 Stratotanker to Peruvian Aviators during Resolute Sentinel July 12, 2023, in Callao, Peru. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 13:58
    Photo ID: 7915009
    VIRIN: 230712-F-UY948-2206
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: LIMA, PE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peruvian Aviators Tour a KC-135 Stratotanker [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Peruvian Aviators Tour a KC-135 Stratotanker
    Peruvian Aviators Tour a KC-135 Stratotanker
    Peruvian Aviators Tour a KC-135 Stratotanker
    Peruvian Aviators Tour a KC-135 Stratotanker
    Peruvian Aviators Tour a KC-135 Stratotanker
    Peruvian Aviators Tour a KC-135 Stratotanker
    Peruvian Aviators Tour a KC-135 Stratotanker

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SOUTHCOM
    #AFSOUTH
    #RS23
    #ResoluteSentinel
    #ResoluteSentinel23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT