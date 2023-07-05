Peruvian Aviators Tour a KC-135 Stratotanker

U.S. Air Force Reserve members from the 336th Air Refueling Squadron from March Air Reserve Base, California, give a tour of a KC-135 Stratotanker to Peruvian Aviators during Resolute Sentinel July 12, 2023, in Callao, Peru. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)

