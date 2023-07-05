Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Plays in Cartagena, Colombia [Image 6 of 8]

    Navy Band Plays in Cartagena, Colombia

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mitchell Meppelink 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 14, 2023) Navy Musician 1st Class Ben Fodor assigned to “Uncharted Waters” the brass band from the U.S. Fleet Forces Band plays at Cento Comercial La Serrezuela during UNITAS LXIV, July 14, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Location: CARTAGENA, CO 
    This work, Navy Band Plays in Cartagena, Colombia [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Mitchell Meppelink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY BAND
    COMMUNITY OUTREACH
    UNITAS
    UNITAS LXIV
    UNITAS 2023

