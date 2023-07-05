CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 14, 2023) Navy Musician 1st Class Ben Fodor assigned to “Uncharted Waters” the brass band from the U.S. Fleet Forces Band plays at Cento Comercial La Serrezuela during UNITAS LXIV, July 14, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.16.2023 12:39 Photo ID: 7914994 VIRIN: 230714-N-RL853-3462 Resolution: 4101x2775 Size: 5.54 MB Location: CARTAGENA, CO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band Plays in Cartagena, Colombia [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Mitchell Meppelink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.