    Vermont Flood Response 2023

    MANCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Spc. Ryan Spodick, combat medic, Vermont Medical Detachment, Garrison Support Command, Vermont Army National Guard, stores MRE's on the LMTV vehicle used for search and rescue operations in Manchester, Vt., July 16, 2023. The Vermont National Guard was activated to assist in flood disaster relief and search and rescue operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont Flood Response 2023, by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vermont
    Vermont National Guard
    National Guard
    VTFlood23

