Makin Island Ammunition Offload

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Devin Rauner, right, transports ordnance from the cargo magazine to the flight deck during an ammunition offload aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), July 11, 2023, in the Pacific Ocean. Aviation Ordnancemen receive, inspect, package, store, handle, and process for shipment, maintain, test, assemble, load, download, arm, and de-arm all armament weapons support equipment. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)

